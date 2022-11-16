MANILA – Vicki Belo and Alex Gonzaga called out Heart Evangelista for supposedly ignoring them when they attended the same fashion show in Milan, Italy.

Belo and Gonzaga were talking about how fashion shows in the celebrity doctor’s vlog when the TV host noted how more Filipinos now appreciate the fashion industry.

“After ilang years, parang na-appreciate na natin sa Philippine scene dahil sa 'yo (Belo), kila Heart, sila Liz Uy,” Gonzaga said.

Belo then interrupted Gonzaga and said: “Did you take note? Heart and me in the same sentence. Hindi tayo pinansin ni Heart.”

“Hoy, Heart. Mars, we were in the same fashion show hindi ka man lang nag-hi. ‘Di ba?” Belo added laughing, while saying that all of them were seated in the same row.

Gonzaga then mentioned in jest some of Evangelista’s previous series which she supported such as “Hiram” and “Panday.”

“Heart, ano mars? Sa Manila magkakaibigan tayo,” she said, laughing. “Yung mga soap opera niya, sinuportahan natin siya. Sana naman suportahan niya rin tayo.”

The two then just laughed it off before continuing their conversation about their Milan experience.