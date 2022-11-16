Former Binibining Pilipinas runner-up Meiji Cruz has departed for Malaysia to compete in an international pageant.

She is the Philippines' representative in Miss CosmoWorld 2022, with the coronation night set on November 30 in Kuala Lumpur.

"Malaysia-bound," she said in an Instagram Stories post.

Screenshot from Instagram Stories: @bb.meijicruz

Cruz finished as second runner-up in the 2021 edition of the Bb. Pilipinas pageant, which also includes the likes of Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cindy Obeñita and Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne.

Bb. Pilipinas earlier expressed its support for Cruz, sharing a photo of the beauty queen wearing the Miss CosmoWorld Philippines 2022 sash.

Miss CosmoWorld aims to select women who are "independent and passionate about life and with good leadership quality," according to its website.

The 18-year-old pageant is run by Malaysian celebrity and Miss Chinese Cosmos 2004 Carrie Lee.

Related video: