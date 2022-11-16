Jao Mapa’s paintings featured in ‘Alchemy’ exhibit

Drybrush Gallery presents ‘Alchemy’ exhibit until November 25 featuring the works of Jesson Buco, Dominic Escobar, and Jao Mapa. Handout

MANILA – Actor Jao Mapa showcased his artworks at a group exhibit at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City, which will run until November 25.

Mapa, who graduated from the University of Sto. Tomas with a degree in Fine Arts, joined two other artists in the “Alchemy” exhibit of drybrush Gallery.

The actor’s pieces depict local scenes and characters like taho vendors, “labanderas,” “sabongeros,” and mothers with children.

The other artists who participated in the “Alchemy” exhibit are Jesson Buco and Dominic Escobar.

Buco traces his artistic roots to his hometown of Camanga, Tukuran, Zamboanga del Sur. He experimented with oil as a medium and slowly developed his artistry over time.

His artworks, including "Simpleng Pamumuhay 11" and "Goryon," highlight the breathtaking scenery of the countryside. His paintings serve as his reminder to his audience that nature is beautiful and needs to be preserved for the future.

Escobar, on the other hand, grew up in the picturesque surroundings of his hometown and this is reflected in his works, which can best be described as serene.

Two examples of a typical Escobar painting are “Fine Day at Fish Pond" and the "Bankero" paintings.

The artists' reception for “Alchemy” was held last November 12 at the drybrush Gallery.

Aside from the physical art exhibition, the artworks exhibited in “Alchemy” can also be viewed on the gallery's website: drybrush.com. The paintings can also be viewed and purchased online.

