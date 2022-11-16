MANILA -- Here are some of this year's holiday-themed food and drinks that can also serve as gifts for your family and loved ones.

GRINGO'S HOLA-DAY BBQ FIESTA

Gringo Chicken and Ribs has rolled out its Hola-day BBQ Fiesta platter, which features an assortment of meats.

These include Chimichurri Grilled Pork, Smoked Beef Brisket, Frankfurter Sausage, Cerveza BBQ Chicken Wings, Chimichurri Parmesan Chicken Wings, and Blackened Lime Chicken Wings.

The platter also includes Baked Mussels with butter sauce and melted cheese, as well as three sides: corn on a cob, coleslaw, and French fries.

Priced at P2,680, the Hola-day platter is good for five to six persons. More details are available on Gringo's social media pages.

HONEYBON'S GINGERBREAD HOUSE

Honeybon is bringing back its Design-It-Yourself Gingerbread House Kits this holiday season.

Priced at P750, the kit includes gingerbread cookies, icing, and candies such as sprinkles, chocolate Nips, long mallows, flower mallows, candy cane, jelly stick, rainbow belt, strawberry kiss, and jelly balls.

It also comes with instructions on hope to organize the ingredients, pipe the icing, and add the colorful candies. More details are available on Honeybon's website and social media pages.

MCDONALD'S HAMONADO SANDWICH

McDonald's has unveiled its holiday lineup this year, which includes both savory and sweet treats.

These include the McCrispy Hamonado Sandwich, or chicken fillet with Canadian bacon, hamonado glaze, and honey dressing; and desserts such as Coffee Caramel McFlurry, Speculoos Cookie McFlurry, and Speculoos Cookie Frappe.

The new menu items are available at McDonald's for dine-in, takeout, drive-thru, and delivery.

TATATITO'S HOLIDAY MENU ITEMS

Tatatito in Makati has unveiled its holiday menu items, which are good for celebrations and gatherings.

These include Crab Relyeno, or crab stuffed with crab meat, garlic longganisa, and egg; topped with crab meat floss, green onion, and garlic; and served with three sauces -- ginataang santol, lapu-lapu sauce, and suka pinakurat. The dish is priced at P580, and P960 for a bigger serving for three to four persons.

Other holiday eats include Pancit Bam-I Salmon Tinapa, which includes stir-fried canton and sotanghon noodles with salmon tinapa, shrimp, and vegetables, and topped with crispy salmon skin and garlic bits. It is priced at P425, and P785 for sharing.

More details are available on Tatatito's website and social media pages.