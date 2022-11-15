Cebu ranks 19th in Travel Lemming’s list of 50 ‘Best Places to Travel’ in 2023. Screenshot

MANILA — Cebu has been named one of the world’s “Best Places to Travel” in 2023 by US-based online travel guide Travel Lemming.

In the 50-item list released on Tuesday, Cebu ranked 19th, and was described as “perfect for all types of tourists.”

Travel Lemming also touted the Visayas province as a destination that “allows you to indulge in both thrilling experiences and waterfront relaxation.”

“The Philippines is a prime destination for island adventures, and Cebu is no exception. Visitors can swim with whale sharks, go canyoneering down cascading waterfalls, see the unusual Chocolate Hills in Bohol, and so much more.”

Cebu was cited for the variety of activities that can be done.

“No matter where you go in the Philippines, you’re sure to find outdoor adventure at every turn. Cebu in particular offers special excursions that create once-in-a-lifetime memories,” Travel Lemming writer Lea Rose Allbaugh commented.

Ranking first in the “Best Places to Travel” list is Lafayette, Louisiana; followed by Bhutan; Utila, Honduras; Ile Sainte Marie, Madagascar; and Kosovo in the top 5.

Completing the top 10, in order, are Salento, Colombia; Vanatu; Lake Ohrid, North Macedonia; Uzbekistan; and Detroit, Michigan.

The annual list from Travel Lemming is said to be a collaborative project among the 25 travel writers and editors of the website.

Nate Hake, CEO of Travel Lemming, said: “2023 is shaping up to be the year of ‘revenge travel,’ as travelers venture farther and go bigger with their trips. Our unique list of 50 hidden gems is the perfect source of inspiration for that once-in-a-lifetime trip to somewhere unique.”