(Left to right) 2022 Glory Awardees Kata Inocencio, Chuki Feria Miranda, Jewel Maranan, and Charie Villa. Handout

MANILA -- Two former members of the ABS-CBN News team are among the recipients of the 2022 Glory Awards, which recognizes outstanding alumni of the University of the Philippines College of Mass Communication (UPCMC).

Charie Villa, former ABS-CBN head of newsgathering and online operations, and ex-anchor Kata Inocencio were recognized under the Journalism and Broadcast and TV Arts categories, respectively.

The other winners include independent documentary filmmaker Jewel Maranan (Film) and development communicator Marcia “Chuki” Feria Miranda (Allied Disciplines).

The awarding ceremony will be held on Saturday, November 19, coinciding with the UPCMC alumni homecoming.

The Glory Awards are inspired by UPCMC founding dean Dr. Gloria Feliciano.

This year's panel of jurors was composed of former Glory awardees including creative director Dolores Cheng, former press secretary Danilo Gozo, free press and journalists' rights advocate Rowena Carranza Paraan, TV entertainment executive Lilybeth Rasonable, film producers Linggit Tan and Ronald Arguelles, TV host and film critic Butch Francisco, filmmaker Jeffrey Jeturian, journalist and UPCMC journalism department chair Kara David, and The SUN-Hong Kong editor and migrant rights lawyer Daisy Mandap.

The Glory Awards also has two permanent jurors, UP CMC dean and communication research professor Fernando dlC. Paragas and former ANC and CNN Philippines news director Jing Magsaysay, who represents the family of Feliciano.

