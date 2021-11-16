MANILA -- Getting out of her comfort zone, Sunshine Cruz recently traded in her long locks for a short, layered hairstyle.

The actress debuted her bob and bangs in an Instagram post, surprising many of her friends and fans.

"Great things never came from comfort zones. Sometimes, change is good," she said.

Reposting photos of Cruz's new look, entertainment page CinemaBravo pointed out that this is the first time that the actress rocked a short hairstyle since her showbiz debut in the 90s.

Cruz did not mention if she did it for a role. The actress is set to be at lock-in taping, as she revealed in another social media post.

"Spending as much time as I can with the family before another lock-in taping," she said on Instagram, as she shared photos of her dinner with her daughters and boyfriend Macky Mathay.

Related video: