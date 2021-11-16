MANILA -- Samantha Panlilio has left for Thailand for the Miss Grand International 2021 pageant.

The Filipina beauty queen, who left Manila on Thursday night, said she is thankful for the "opportunity of a lifetime" as she aims for the country's first Miss Grand International crown.

She also thanked national pageant organizer Binibining Pilipinas, headed by Stella Marquez-Araneta, for giving her the chance to represent the Philippines on the international stage.

On Instagram, Panlilio posted photos of her at the airport shortly before her departure, showing her holding the Philippine flag and wearing the country's sash.

"This is it!" she said in the caption.

Panlilio's predecessor, Samantha Bernardo, finished first runner-up to Abena Akuaba Appiah of the United States in Miss Grand International 2020, which was held earlier this year.

The 2021 edition of the pageant is set to be held in Thailand on December 4.

