As promised, Samantha Panlilio is bringing her A-game to Thailand, as seen in her arrival shots on Tuesday.

The Philippine representative wowed in her emerald jumpsuit by local designer Mara Chua, with her hair pulled up in a ponytail.

Miss Grand International welcomed Panlilio and her fellow candidates by posting their photos on Facebook, with the caption: "Welcome, all girls, to Phuket."

The Filipina beauty queen also shared videos of her posing outside the airport in Thailand, saying she is "just so happy to be here."

Panlilio is aiming for the Philippines' first Miss Grand International crown.

Her predecessor, Samantha Bernardo, finished first runner-up to Abena Akuaba Appiah of the United States in Miss Grand International 2020, which was held earlier this year.

The 2021 edition of the pageant is set to be held on December 4.

Related video: