Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Fragrance mogul Joel Cruz has diversified into the food and beverage business as he adapts to the new normal caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cruz, known as the country's "Lord of Scents," hopes to expand Takoyatea, a takoyaki and milk tea store, through franchising.

In an interview shown on the vlog of "TV Patrol" anchor Karen Davila, he said the business was started by his sister-in-law and niece in their garage.

"Nag-start lang sila diyan sa garahe. From 1-6 p.m. they were selling and nakaka-P15,000 sila. Sabi ko, five hours lang P15,000 na... magandang negosyo 'yan lalo ngayong pandemic," he recalled.

"So sabi ko, if they will allow me to join them, papasok ako na ipapa-franchise ko," he added.

Cruz said Takoyatea is also his way of providing jobs to those who have been affected by the pandemic.

He admitted that his original business, perfume brand Aficionado, has also been hit by store closures.

"With Aficionado, may stores din kami na nag-close during the pandemic. Siguro around 50 stores," he said. "So ang ginawa ko, nag-open ako ng isang business na swak sa pandemic, which is food and beverages."

"Alam mo kasi maraming nawalan ng trabaho during the pandemic. Dito ako pumasok na mabigyan ulit sila ng trabaho 'yung mga tao," he added.

Watch more on iWantTFC

In the vlog, Cruz also shared his life as a single father to eight children, who were all born through surrogacy.

As revealed in a previous interview, he spent over P50 million for all the procedures, treatments, and incidental costs.

When asked if his children are beginning to ask about their mother, Cruz replied: "Nagtatanong na sila... but I'm telling them also na their mom, she has a family, she has a daughter."

"I have to be honest," he stressed. "Ako, definitely wala akong itatago sa kanila. Sasabihin ko lahat kasi alam mo naman, lahat naman ng lihim nabubunyag din."

Related video: