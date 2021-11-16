Guji Lorenzana among winners of content creator contest

Handout

MANILA -- Singer-actor Guji Lorenzana was recently named one of the winners of a contest for Filipino content creators.

Organized by YouTube and Smart Communications, NextUp Philippines 2021 aims to help content creators build their careers.

Aside from Lorenzana, other winners include artist Abbey Sy, "life hacker" Mark Mendoza, dermatologist Gaile Robredo-Vitas, filmmaker Egypa Balindong, lifestyle vlogger Michelle Gacasan, food and lifestyle vlogger Myra Caray, travel vlogger Meljean Solon, fitness instructor Keoni Tamayo, transgender advocate Van Vincent Go, chicken farmer Aj Añavesa, and work-from-home mom Arra Solis.

"Filipino content creators are talented, passionate, and purposeful. Helping them realize their full potential is important," said Bernadette Nacario, country director of Google Philippines.

"Through NextUp, they will learn important knowledge and skills so they can thrive on the platform. When they succeed, not only they will inspire other content creators but they will be able to uplift the lives of people around them and use their channel to make a positive impact," she added.

Lloyd Manaloto, first vice president for corporate marketing and strategy at Smart, for his part said they hope to "further hone and empower a promising breed of Pinoy content creators through the NextUp program."

The 12 winners of NextUp Philippines 2021 will each receive an equipment stipend worth P100,000 and free data packs, with three of them to be granted a 12-month endorsement contract with Smart.

They will also take part in an online creator camp, where they will get a crash course on production techniques and get in-depth training from previous NextUp winners, YouTube stars, and industry experts.