WATCH: Marjorie Barretto gives glimpse of Christmas decorations at home

MANILA -- Marjorie Barretto kicked off her Christmas vlog series over the weekend by giving a glimpse of her holiday decorations at home.

The former actress said she has always made an effort to add a touch of Christmas to every corner of the house every year, so that her children will always look forward to the holiday season.

"The way I am with Christmas is that every corner has to have something that has to do with Christmas... We need it especially ngayong pandemic season," she said.

"I went all out this year because I want it to be extra happy. Because of all the things that have been happening in the pandemic, this is the best way to end the year," she added.

The mother of actress Julia Barretto began by showing her poinsettias at home, saying the bright red plants "just bring the Christmas spirit to me."

She also brought her viewers to the living area which has red and green pillows, with her lamps and mirror also topped with Christmas balls and decorations.

According to Barretto, Dapitan Arcade and Greenhills are among her go-to places for Christmas decorations.

"Dapitan Arcade has so many Christmas decors and I've been buying from them over the years," she said, adding that she has been a loyal customer of a seller of embroidered table runners and Christmas stockings at Shoppesville in Greenhills.

As she showed her Christmas tree for 2020, Barretto encouraged her viewers to reuse their old decorations and accents, especially given the pandemic.

"I just need to tell everybody that nothing here is newly bought. Everything has been with me for many, many years. Especially ngayong pandemic, we don't have to buy new things. We just have to use our old ones and we can continue to use our old Christmas decor if only we know how to store them properly," she said.

"Your Christmas tree should reflect your character, your mood, your personality. Hindi siya something that you will buy dahil uso," she stressed.

