WATCH: Despite pandemic, Ayala Avenue lights up for Christmas

MANILA -- Not even a pandemic can stop Filipinos from ushering in the Christmas spirit as Ayala Avenue in Makati was illuminated with Filipino-themed ornaments and installations on Monday.

A socially distanced lighting ceremony was held on Monday, with the event streamed live on the Facebook page of the Makati City government.

Ayala Corp. president and chief operating officer Fernando Zobel de Ayala said they have kept decorations simple this year "in solidarity with our fellow Filipinos during these times."

"Although we have been through many months of challenges, we feel it is important to continue celebrating some of our cherished traditions as a community," he said.

"Almost all the decorations that would be lit up here tonight were recycled and given new life," he added. "We've chosen the parol as the recurring motif of the design given its place as a traditional symbol of Christmas in the Philippines. It is also a deeply Filipino sign of faith and most especially, hope."

"Through these simple ornaments that signify renewal and optimism, we hope to continue bring much joy to our community."

Watch the lighting event at Ayala Avenue in the video below: