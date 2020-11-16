Resorts World welcomes holiday season with Grand Fiesta Manila 2020

Roasted Ribeye from Sheraton Manila. Handout

MANILA – Despite the uncertainties that the year 2020 may have brought, these are not going to dampen the Christmas spirit in the Philippines.

In line with the celebration of its 11th anniversary, Resorts World Manila (RMW) is pushing through with its Grand Fiesta Manila season with a line-up of events and activities that began last November 11.

Among the highlights of the festivities is the reopening of its partner hotels Sheraton Manila and Hilton Manila for those who want to go on staycations.

In a press conference, RWM vowed to adhere to the health and precautionary measures mandated by the Tourism Department to ensure guests' safety, comfort and convenience.

The festivities will also feature holiday offers for shoppers and diners at Newport Mall.

For this season, RWM will introduce its line of BAD Burgers, eight new burger concoctions at an introductory price of P388 each at Casa Buenas, Grand Bar, and Grand Wing Cafe.

Among the unique flavors are the Donut Burger, a combination of sweet and savory flavors with glazed donut, Angus Beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, and fried egg; and the Ensaymada Burger, with Pampanga sweet chorizo and Angus Beef with fried egg, red onions, and bacon marmalade enveloped in a classic Filipino sweet dough pastry covered with butter, sugar, and cheese.

Since Christmas is also about giving, RWM said it will give back to the medical frontliners of Pasay City General Hospital by providing them a hearty meal for every P1,000 spent on the participating Newport Mall dining outlets.

It also promised to give Noche Buena meal boxes to 11 beneficiaries come December, in partnership with Marriott Hotel Manila, Okura Manila, Hilton Manila, Sheraton Manila Hotel, Belmont Hotel Manila, Savoy Hotel Manila, and Holiday Inn Express Manila.



RWM’s Grand Fiesta Manila will be running for almost two months.