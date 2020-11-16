Miss Universe Philippines queens share pandemic experience

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- Three of the Miss Universe Philippines 2020 queens on Monday opened up about the challenges they faced brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

Appearing on "Magandang Buhay" on Monday, first runner-up Maria Ysabella "Bella" Ysmael of Parañaque, third runner-up Pauline Amelinckx of Bohol, and fourth runner-up Kimberly "Billie" Hakenso of Cavite admitted that it was not easy.

"There were many times when we had our Zoom calls with all the candidates and all our mentors that I would just cry just by being asked 'how are you?' When I started answering that question in my head I started realizing, oh gosh I'm not okay. I don't feel okay with this. So I let it all out but I was still able to find hope within myself because there's always going to be another day. I was home with my parents. So there's a lot for me to be grateful about. So I just look for all those little things that I had in my life that I could be thankful for and I just cling on to that and always look forward to the next big thing," Amelinckx said.

"And we really looked forward to the pageant itself. Knowing that the pageant would push through, knowing that it had an actual date was something very necessary and crucial because it gave us something to look forward to," she added.

Ysmael said she realized that they key to staying fine during the pandemic was to admit that she was not okay.

"Minsan parang ayaw nating aminin sa sarili natin na hindi ako okay. Kahit alam mo 'yung tinatago mo lang, smile ka lang nang smile. Then I realized it's okay to not be okay. Oh di ba Korea-novela. And of course being able to be with my family. Pero siyempre nakakalungkot din kasi nasa bahay ka lang especially us araw-araw kaming may activities, events, shoots. So it was hard, it was a hard adjustment," Ysmael said.

For her part, Hakenso admitted that the novel coronavirus outbreak caused her anxiety.

"Sa akin it's extra hard because I live alone in Cebu. As a flight attendant based ako sa Cebu and the rest of my family is in Cavite. I do had the option to go to Cavite but I have a dog kasi in Cebu. So kawawa naman siya kung mag-isa lang siya roon. So nandoon ako and it was anxiety-filled, like the beginning of the pandemic, the first month sobrang hirap. Iyak ako nang iyak, mag-isa lang ako roon. Sina mama ang lapit ng Cavite sa Manila, so I was really worried paano ang gagawin ko. Do I have enough resources?

"Then ongoing 'yung pageant. Hindi lalagpas ang isang linggo na hindi ko maiisipan na mag-quit. Back out na lang kayo ako, balik na lang ako sa work. Then the company started retrenching employees so ngayon double the worry because ang family ko, mag-isa lang ako rito and then mawawalan ba ako ng trabaho, kasama ba ako sa mare-retrench. So sobrang patong-patong siya," said Hakenso, who stressed that her experiences made her stronger.

"The experience is really empowering. Towards the end of the pandemic, well it's not yet about to end but mas okay na kumbaga sobrang mas malakas na," she said.

Rabiya Mateo of Iloilo is the the newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines.



She won the competition in Baguio last October.

