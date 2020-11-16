LOOK: Catriona Gray appears on cover of Colombian magazine

MANILA -- Catriona Gray appears on the cover of a magazine in Colombia ahead of her judging stint for the country's national pageant.

The former Miss Universe shared her cover for La Revista Actual in an Instagram post on Monday.

She is seen wearing a yellow Leo Almodal gown in the photo, which was taken at the National Museum of the Philippines.

"My first magazine cover in Colombia. Thank you, La Revista Actual, for having me on your publication talking about my visit to Colombia with a purpose," she said.

Gray, who was crowned the fourth Filipino Miss Universe in 2018, is currently in Colombia as one of the judges in its national pageant.

The winner will represent Colombia in the 2020 edition of Miss Universe.

