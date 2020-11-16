From UV light fans to aircon add-ons: Products to help fight COVID-19 launched

GeoGreen carries brands such as Big Ass Fans and FreshAire UVC. Handout

MANILA -- Philippine GeoGreen Inc., a provider of environment-friendly products, recently formed a new business unit to provide solutions to companies and households as they cope with the novel coronavirus pandemic and other infectious diseases.

Philippine GeoGreen chief executive officer Liza Morales started GeoClean, which focuses on disinfection products certified by the US Environmental Protection Agency and other internationally recognized product standards.

Two of the American brands carried by GeoClean include Freshaire UVC and Big Ass Fans Clean Air technologies, which promise to reduce SARS Cov2, the coronavirus strain that causes COVID-19, by 99.99%.

According to Morales, FreshAire UVC products have disinfection capabilities that can be added to existing heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning systems, while Big Ass Fans have built-in mechanisms that provide ventilation, ultraviolet light, and needlepoint ionization disinfection.

These products are offered by GeoClean for homes, hotels, sports complexes, shopping malls, restaurants, offices, and industrial facilities.

"There are roughly 54 million square meters of shopping mall, office, sports complex, hotel and resort spaces which are verticals that would benefit from the disinfection technologies we offer," she said.

Morales said she also uses the products of FreshAire and Big Ass Fans in her own home.

"I have the Freshaire UV LED in my home and I've installed it in my parents' home as well. The Mini UV LED is for split-types or window types. You have an air conditioning unit and we insert that mini UV LED in that system. It cleans the blowers and it also helps with keeping the coils clean, and also in disinfecting the air," she explained.

"The Haiku UV-C technology is also another one... I use the Haiku in my home," she added. "We saw a surge in demand for the Haiku residential fans, and that was before this UV-C technology."

Aside from the Big Ass Fans UV-C light fans and the aircon add-ons by FreshAire, GeoClean also has the Solatube, which brings in natural light without heat and UV rays; and EcoloBlue, an atmospheric water generator.

The products are available on the website and social media pages of Philippine GeoGreen, which has a showroom at New Manila in Quezon City.

"We have an exciting array of products in the pipeline, extremely diverse, yet complementary to each other. One thing they do have in common is that these products will help with achieving our company's vision of making everyone feel much safer," Morales said.