Bernadette Sembrano recalls how her broadcasting career began

MANILA -- "TV Patrol" anchor Bernadette Sembrano recently bumped into former ABS-CBN reporter-turned-politician Gilbert Remulla, prompting her to look back on her beginnings as a broadcast journalist.

Posting a photo of them on Instagram, Sembrano said it was Remulla who interviewed her back in 1998 as she was a "fresh grad job hunting amidst the Asian currency crisis."

"His cameraman, kuya Rolly, planted the seed in my head. [He said] 'Puwede kang maging reporter.' I was a Business Administration graduate, but how open I was then about all job openings and possibilities," she said.

Sembrano went on: "Today, we are all reminded of that. Every day, God is opening doors. Every day is a brand new day full of possibilities and encounters. When something is tugging in your heart, say yes and go, go, go!"

"As another door opens for me, my journalist's heart will stay true. It's always about their story and always for God's glory," she ended.

Last August, Sembrano announced in a vlog that she has been retrenched as a field reporter of ABS-CBN, but remains an anchor of "TV Patrol" on weekdays.

She is now focusing more of her time on songwriting. A song she co-wrote, "Ang Sa 'Yo ay Akin," was recently performed by Aegis.

