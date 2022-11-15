Roberta Tamondong at the Miss Grand International fashion show. Photos from Facebook: @missgrandinternational

Miss Grand International recently held a fashion show that celebrated its Top 10 queens, including the Philippines' Roberta Tamondong.

The Filipina slayed the runway at The Mall Bangkapi in Bangkok, Thailand along with reigning titleholder Isabella Menin of Brazil, and the other winners of this year's pageant.

"About last night," she said in an Instagram post, which showed clips from her stint on the catwalk.

Tamondong finished in the Top 20 of Miss Grand International 2022, but was appointed as fifth runner-up shortly after the coronation night. She shares the title with four other candidates in the Top 10.

The Filipina beauty queen replaced Yuvna Rinishta from Mauritius who, according to organizers, "made the decision to resign from her title."

Tamondong is the last representative sent by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) to Miss Grand International. BPCI is no longer renewing its franchise with the pageant.

The Philippines has yet to win a Miss Grand International crown. Two candidates have so far finished first runner-up: Nicole Cordoves in 2016 and Samantha Bernardo in 2020/2021.

