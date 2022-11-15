Jimmy Alapag and LJ Moreno sign with Gushcloud International for representation in the United States and the Philippines. Handout

MANILA – NBA G League coach and former professional basketball player Jimmy Alapag and his wife LJ Moreno have signed an exclusive deal with an international talent agency to grow their digital platforms.

The global technology-driven creator and entertainment company Gushclod will collaborate with the Alapag family for representation in the United States and the Philippines.

The company will also provide content production and channel management support for the Alapag Family Fun YouTube channel, showcasing their daily life as parents to Ian Maximus, Keona Skye, and Calen Asher.



“We’re thrilled to be part of the Gushcloud family. We started our family channel to share our adventures. To be given the opportunity to work with Gushcloud in the US and Philippines is definitely a game changer for us. We can’t wait to create more content and hopefully, bring inspiration and joy to more people,” said the Alapags.

The two-time PBA Finals MVP and the actress started their family YouTube channel four years ago to document their milestones, including family celebrations, their move to the United States, and updates on their growing family.

Currently, they have almost 200,000 subscribers with close to 20 million views.

“At Gushcloud, we have always believed in creating tomorrow’s positive influence. That’s why we’re delighted to welcome Jimmy, LJ, and the rest of the Alapag family to our network of talents. Their content brings a lot of joy and inspiration to many people and we’re excited to grow their digital presence in the US and in the Philippines,” said Jared Kong, Country Director of Gushcloud US.

“With Jimmy and LJ having a loyal fan base here in the Philippines, we look to continue to connect them to more fans and brands within the country. By allowing their fans both new and old, a glimpse into their new life in the United States, this allows us to truly show the different facets of their journey as individuals and as a family,” added Jamie Paraso, country director of Gushcloud Philippines.

RELATED VIDEO