Hannah Arnold all set for Miss International stage

Hannah Arnold. Photo from Facebook: @bbpilipinasofficial



MANILA -- After waiting for more than a year due to the pandemic, Hannah Arnold is finally off to Japan for Miss International 2022.

Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) held a sendoff event for the beauty queen on Tuesday, weeks before this year's Miss International coronation night in Tokyo on December 13.

During the program, Arnold admitted that she felt "a little lost" at first when the pageant was postponed in 2021, as she was not sure if she would still be able to represent the country on the Miss International stage.

"As soon as I won last year, I was ready to prepare my national costume, my evening gown, everything. I was looking straight towards the Miss International competition. But then as we know, Miss International was delayed so that kind of came as a bump in the road that I wasn't expecting," she said.

"It took me a little bit of time to regain my footing, honestly, because I was a little lost," she continued. "I was not sure if I would still be the representative, there were still so many unknowns. Even Binibini (BPCI) didn't know when Miss International would push through."

Looking back, Arnold sees the delay as a "blessing," saying she had more time to prepare for the pageant and focus on advocacy work. And now, she is ready to compete for the Philippines' seventh Miss International crown.

"I really believe it's been a blessing in the end. I had more time to focus on my advocacy, work with DOST (Department of Science and Technology)," said the forensic science graduate, who has been using her platform to put a spotlight on science.

"I became an ambassador for Love Yourself Philippines and Child Hope Philippines, and was able to focus on my own advocacies like Books of Tomorrow. I believe that long period is definitely a blessing," she added.

Meanwhile, Arnold said she has been getting help from her predecessors when it comes to her preparations for the pageant.

She said she had the chance to train with Kylie Verzosa, who won the Miss International crown in 2016, and received tips from her friend and former batchmate, Bb. Pilipinas International 2019 Patch Magtanong.

"We were also training with ate Kylie and she gave a lot of good advice," she said.

"Patch has [also] given me so much advice, she was one of my best friends in 2019," she added. "All the time she hypes me up and just tells me, 'Be yourself, because that will shine on the night. Don't look at the social media comments, just believe in yourself and what you and your team have prepared.'"

Bb. Pilipinas executive committee member Lara Quigaman, who won Miss International in 2005, for her part believes that Arnold will get the crown this year.

"I think you were born for this, the new crown is definitely made for you. I know that you would do great," Quigaman said.

