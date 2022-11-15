MANILA -- Former beauty queen Ariella Arida is looking forward to a new era of Miss Universe under its new owner, Thai billionaire Anne Jakrajutatip.

In an interview with the entertainment website Pep, Arida said she is happy that the international pageant is now owned by a neighboring country.

"It's really a game-changer, di ba? Parang... for like how many decades, it's been with the US. And now, it's with Thailand," she said.

"I'm happy 'cause it's with an Asian country as well," added the beauty queen, who finished third runner-up in Miss Universe 2013.

Now that Miss Universe is with Thailand, it would be easier for Filipinos to visit whether to watch the competitions or to visit reigning queens, according to Arida.

She hopes that the Philippines will still "have a chance" to win during this era. The country has placed in the semi-finals since 2010, highlighted by the title wins of Pia Wurtzbach (2015) and Catriona Gray (2018).

"Sana we still have a chance. Pero alam ko naman na Miss Universe will always be fair to all the candidates," she said.

"Kung sino man 'yung manalo or Philippines will be the winner, we can easily just go there and visit," she added. "So it's definitely a game-changer. And I hope na madagdagan pa 'yung mga advocacy ng organization."

