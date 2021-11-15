MANILA -- Former Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo celebrated her 25th birthday with a sultry photo shoot, reminding her fellow women of their freedom to be whoever they want to be.

The former Miss Universe Philippines shared the photos on her Instagram page over the weekend, showing her in fierce and sexy poses.

"Say it with me, 'A woman can be whoever she wants to be,'" she said in one of her posts.

"Cheers [to] 25 years of living, hustling, and tripping over life!" she said in another.

Mateo finished in the Top 21 of the 69th Miss Universe, which was held earlier this year.

She went on to pursue a career in showbiz.