MANILA -- Students of public relations (PR), communication, marketing, and advertising in the country are invited to take part in a virtual conference on November 20.

The event is the first of its kind to be organized by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP), and serves as the nationwide edition of its annual Students' PR Congress.

Called PRSP Students' PR Con 2021, it follows the theme "Decoding Content: The Journey to PR for Good," with the aim to tackle three stages of the content journey: capture and consume, curate and converse, and create and care.

Sharing her expertise as a speaker for the online event is ABS-CBN News Digital head Lynda Jumilla-Abalos, who will tackle "The News and Information Media."

Also part of the program are Neil Trinidad of Lazada, Toff Rada of TikTok, Yvonne Chua of Vera Files, Luz Rimban of Asian Center for Journalism, Dr. Randy Dellosa of "Pinoy Big Brother," Carlo Ople of PLDT and Unbox, Caroline Veronilla of World Vision, Anna Meloto-Wilk of Human Nature, and Cat Trivino of MindNation.

"With shifts in mainstream media and social channels and the emergence of game-changing digital platforms rapidly affecting the behavior of various publics, we could say that the PR landscape has also drastically changed," Ferdinand Bondoy, chairman of PRSP Students' PR Con and chief executive director of COMCO Southeast Asia, said in a statement.

"And with this change, our next gen practitioners must be well-equipped with the necessary new knowledge as they eventually enter the field and the workforce," he added.

Students can register at PRSP Students' PR Con 2021 here to secure their slots.