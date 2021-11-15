Bricx Martillo Dumas and his winning entry, "Nexus." Screengrabs from YouTube

MANILA -- A Filipino artist has emerged victorious in the global art contest DigitalArt4Climate, an initiative in partnership with UN-Habitat.

Bricx Martillo Dumas won first place and bested over 200 entries around the world with his work titled "Nexus," which he described as a "visual representation of how our simple, everyday lifestyle affects our environment."

He will be awarded 1,500 euros (around P86,113) for his feat.

Born in Palo, Leyte and currently based in Quezon City, Dumas said joining DigitalArt4Climate is not only a chance for him to represent the Philippines, but also to "champion our call for climate action."

"Art is a powerful tool to make current issues and problems easier to understand," he said in a video released by DigitalArt4Climate.

Watch more on iWantTFC

In getting his message across, Dumas recalled how his hometown suffered the wrath of typhoon Yolanda (international name Haiyan) eight years ago, saying "it changed my life forever."

"Should we wait for another typhoon stronger than Haiyan just to realize that this world is suffering from mass extinction? Or should we be the change that this world needs? Our time is now," he ended.