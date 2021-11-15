Two weeks after winning the Miss Intercontinental crown, Cindy Obenita returned to her hometown in Misamis Oriental for a grand homecoming.

As seen in Aces and Queens Instagram post, Obenita was all smiles aboard a glamorous float.

“I AM HOME,” she wrote on her personal Instagram page.

“Thank you, Misamis Oriental for the reception like no other. My heart is full for all the congratulatory words you have exclaimed at me. Salamat jud kayo. Kita-kita ta puhon as I go around the province, continuing my tasks as government employee while fulfilling my responsibilities as @missintercontinentalofficial, at the same time,” she added.

Obenita is only the country's second Miss Intercontinental titleholder, after Karen Gallman in 2018/19.

Aside from the main title, the Filipina beauty queen was also named Miss Intercontinental-Asia Oceania.

The beauty queen graduated magna cum laude with a degree in Mass Communication from Liceo de Cagayan University. She said she has been "academically multi-decorated" since her elementary years.

Aside from working in the provincial government of Misamis Oriental, she is also an events host, model, and brand endorser.

Obeñita, who considers Mother Teresa and Kobe Bryant as her role models, is an advocate for cervical cancer awareness and prevention, as well as press freedom.