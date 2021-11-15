LOOK: Miss Universe PH 2021 queens in bridal couture

MANILA -- The Miss Universe Philippines 2021 queens donned bridal couture for the fashion show of designer to the stars Michael Leyva over the weekend.

Gracing the stage were Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Gomez, Miss Universe Philippines Charity 2021 Victoria Vincent, first runner-up Maureen Wroblewitz, and second runner-up Steffi Aberasturi.

Miss Universe Philippines Tourism 2021 Katrina Dimaranan was not spotted at the event.

In an Instagram post, Leyva said he is happy to finally get to hold a fashion show again, his first since the start of the pandemic.

"Last night was another milestone for my career. My heart is full with gratitude to be the one to finally put up the very first physical fashion show again after almost 2 years here in Manila. To God be all the glory," he said.

Aside from the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 queens, teen stars Andrea Brillantes and Francine Diaz also served as muses in Leyva's fashion show, wearing red and pink gowns, respectively.

