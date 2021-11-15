LOOK: Kim Chiu’s shows off 12-foot Christmas tree

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – It's a white Christmas for Kim Chiu this year.

While she cannot travel to anywhere with snow for the holidays, the actress made sure to bring the "white Christmas" spirit to her house as she designed her own tree.

In her vlog, Chiu admitted that she and her siblings did not experience decorating a Christmas tree growing up.

“Yearly talaga, ako lang talaga nagde-design ng aking Christmas tree. Siguro kung ano 'yung wala ka nung bata ka, nung paglaki mo, 'yun 'yung pinapangarap mong magkaroon ka. 'Yun' yung nagiging driving force ko na gusto ko talaga magkaroon ng Christmas tree sa aking bahay. No matter how busy I am, dapat meron akong time to design my own tree,” she said.

Sharing why she picked white as this year’s motif, Chiu said: “Ang plano ko this year is to have a white Christmas. Nami-miss ko talaga mag-travel and maka-experience ng white Christmas. So I will be bringing it sa aking Christmas tree.”

But apart from that, Chiu would also like the Christmas ornaments to remind her of hope.

“White is the symbol of hope. There is always hope in our pocket. Lagi lang natin 'yun bubunutin 'yung pag-asa sa bulsa natin. Sabi nga nila, never lose hope. It may not be a good day today but tomorrow, or next week or next month, it will be a better day dahil nga bilog ang mundo. If you are down, there is nowhere else to go but up. Just lift everything up to Him. The Lord answers prayers in His own time,” she said.

Turning a bit emotional, the actress said that is what she is feeling in her heart now, especially as the whole world is still in a pandemic.

“Siguro 'yun 'yung nararamdaman ng puso ko na kahit sobrang hirap na ng sitwasyon, never lose hope and don’t give up on your faith.”