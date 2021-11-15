Former beauty queen Katarina Rodriguez revealed on Monday that she gave birth to her first child in August, as she shared her water birth journey.

In a series of Instagram posts, Rodriguez narrated in detail her experience of giving birth in water to her son Robert Joaquin or Quino on August 25.

She began her story with a question usually asked during her pageants -- "What's the essence of a woman?" -- and said that she finally had her own answer.

"What's the essence of a woman? Her power. Power to rule her mind and her body. Power to overcome pain that feels like death but in turn births life. The power to do whatever it is she puts her mind to," she said.

In her posts, Rodriguez thanked her fellow celebrities Max Collins and Coleen Garcia for guiding her in her water birth journey.

Describing the pain and struggle while being in the birthing pool, the former beauty queen said: "It honestly felt like I partied all night then ran a marathon right after while having period cramps."

"And finally, at 4:02 a.m., after 3 and a half intense hours and one big push, my boy came swimming into our world," said Rodriguez, who also directed her social media followers to a vlog showing scenes from her water birth.

Rodriguez said the contractions and the pain "suddenly disappeared" after seeing her baby's head come out.

"I was shocked that there was no more contractions, no more fire, no pain. And there was a tiny little human floating in the water, I felt like an animal, confused as the where he came from, amazed as to how this baby came from me. This must be the proudest moment of my life," she ended.

Rodriguez publicly announced her pregnancy last August, admitting that she and her boyfriend, businessman Niño Barbers, have been keeping it secret for the past months.

The two have been living in Siargao together for almost two years.

Rodriguez represented the Philippines in Miss World 2018 and Miss Intercontinental 2017.

The former "Asia's Next Top Model" finalist has also dabbled in showbiz, appearing in shows such as "Make It With You" with Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil.

