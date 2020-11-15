‘Pak! Lalaban ulit?’ Catriona is a stunner in Colombia-inspired shoot

MANILA — “Pak! Lalaban ulit?”

That was the playful question of Catriona Gray’s fans on Sunday as the Miss Universe titlist shared the first snap from her second Colombia-inspired pictorial.

Gray shared the photo of her posing in a green bodysuit on Instagram, captioned, “Paying tribute to the emeralds of Colombia.”

The stunning look fetched thousands of comments, with Filipinos saying, in jest, she was ready to compete again, and some Colombians thanking Gray for her tribute.

Gray, who was crowned the 4th Filipino Miss Universe in 2018, is currently in Colombia as one of the judges in its national pageant. The winner will represent the country in the 2020 edition of Miss Universe.

Known for her patriotic stylings during her time as a contestant and during her reign, Gray appears to have translated her penchant symbolic attire for her return to the pageant scene.

Ahead of her flight to Colombia, she also shared a series of photos showing her donning Latin America-inspire fashion, as she announced her part in the country’s pageant.

Aside from her judging duties, Gray is also in Colombia to participate in activities as global ambassador of Smile Train, a cleft charity that has long partnered with the Miss Universe organization.

Related video: