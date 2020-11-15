Fujifilm X-S10 review: Advanced features make their way to this mid-priced mirrorless camera

Fujifilm X-S10. Handout

MANILA -- Fujifilm recently unveiled its newest mirrorless camera in its mid-price range. Dubbed the X-S10, it sports power-packed features that have been pioneered in its more expensive siblings.

Perhaps the most noteworthy feature is the inclusion of Fujifilm’s IBIS (In Body Image Stabilization) first seen in the X-H1. IBIS is useful for content creators to minimize the jitter in videos. It is a standard feature in the latest X-T4, and it now makes its way to the X-S10.

The outside and the inside of the X-S10 show off its Fujifilm heritage. On the outside, it is reminiscent of a mini X-H1 with it’s protruding grip. The grip is ergonomically more comfortable and is more secure to hold.

Inside, the X-S10 shares the same X Processor 4 and 26.1 MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor as the XT-4. What it doesn’t have is the weatherproofing so a little more care is recommended when using this.

The XS-10 sports the Variangle touch screen, which is handy when taking off-angle shots and selfies; and the Fujifilm Menu User Interface, which makes it easy for users of other brands to transition to the Fujifilm ecosystem. It is possible to pan and zoom through images by swiping, making it easier to examine images on-the-fly.

Besides this, the X-S10 inherits the film simulation modes that Fujifilm has pioneered since its early mirrorless cameras. This is a massive help for workflows which demand color grading making it possible to use images straight out of camera.

Overall, the XS-10 is a remarkable addition to the Fujifilm camera line packing power in a compact form factor. Advanced features that have been carried over from Fujifilm’s more expensive cameras at a mid-tier price make it a great choice for a first mirrorless camera, or DSLR photographers hesitant to jump into the mirrorless camera photography.

The Fujifilm X-S10 is now available for pre-order bundled with an X18-55mm lens with an SRP of P78,990 or body only for P55,990.

