Artists offer free digital portraits to encourage donations for Typhoon Ulysses relief ops

MANILA -- To help raise more funds, a team of four artists pledged to create digital portraits for kind-hearted individuals who will donate to any Typhoon Ulysses relief operation.



Through their initiative “Guhit Pantawid,” Frances Cabatuando, Mylo De Borja, Caleb Cosico, and Gab Garcia will create commissioned portraits of persons or pets for individuals who will contribute at least P500 to organizations raising funds for victims devastated by Typhoon Ulysses.

To claim the virtual artworks, donors need to send the proof of their donation to [email protected] along with the reference photo, and wait for a confirmation email.

Guhit Pantawid has committed to accommodating 100 donors.

The initiative, which was the brainchild of Cabatuando and de Borja, was first launched in April during the enhanced community quarantine as a response to the plight of street vendors, drivers, and construction workers bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the team, they were able to raise P103,700 in 10 days, helping over 200 daily wage earners.

Shortly after typhoon Rolly, the strongest typhoon of 2020, ravaged the archipelago, typhoon Ulysses battered Luzon, submerging numerous provinces and areas in Metro Manila in floodwater.

As of this writing, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported the death toll from Typhoon Ulysses has reached 32 while about 65,000 families or over 232,000 remain displaced.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC