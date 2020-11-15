40 years later, Lea’s ‘Sound of Music’ cast reunites with message amid calamities

MANILA (UPDATE) — Forty years later, the cast of Repertory Philippines’ 1980 staging of “Sound of Music” has reunited for a performance, with a message amid consecutive calamities that have devastated the country.

The Von Trapp children in the play were complete for the virtual reunion: Lea Salonga (Brigitta), Monique Wilson (Marta), Menchu Lauchengco Yulo (Liesl), Raymond Lauchengco (Friedrich), Javier Arriaga (Kurt), Risa Hontiveros (Louisa), Gianina Revilla-Dayrit and Angela Adams (Gretl).

They performed Ryan Cayabyab’s “Paraiso,” in commemoration of World Day of the Poor, whose theme this year is, “Stretch Forth Your Hand to the Poor.”

The message: a reminder to reach out to the less fortunate who are affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and whose homes and loved ones were lost during typhoons Rolly and Ulysses.

“Hindi lang ito basta reunion,” said Hontiveros, who is now a Philippine senator. “Sa pamamagitan ng musika, nais naming maipahatid sa ating mga kababayan ang mensahe ng pagbibigayan at pagtutulungan.”

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa aking mga dating kasamahan sa Repertory Philippines na hindi nag-alinlangan para gawin ang makabuluhang pagsasama-samang ito.”