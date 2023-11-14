Puerto Azul sets return with planned commercial center

An artist's rendition of Puerto Azul Gateway. Handout



MANILA -- Those who are going on a road trip down south can expect a more comfortable journey starting 2025 with the opening of a modern stopover in Ternate, Cavite.

Puerto Azul Gateway aims to compliment plans to redevelop Puerto Azul, a resort complex once dubbed as "Asia's Paradise Resort" and the "World's Golfing Capital."

Beauty queen-entrepreneur Samantha Panlilio, who is the chief operations officer of Puerto Azul Land Inc., said the commercial center will have a grocery, a gas station, an outdoor park, and some 1,200 square meters of leasable space for restaurants and shops.

"Puerto Azul was the number one hotspot, especially for golf, 40 years ago. We've partnered up with the Solaire hotel group and as you know, they're putting up a community with their own casino, resort, and golf course. We figured that it is time for the sleeping giant to wake up again," she told ABS-CBN News.

"Going down to Punta Fuego, going down to Batangas, there's no real stopover where people can go to a nice grocery and get everything that they need for the long weekend. So we figured we put in that place," she added. "I think it's strategic, and also we want to give more jobs to the community that we have there."

An artist's rendition of Puerto Azul Gateway. Handout

Solaire parent Bloomberry Resorts Corp. has entered into a purchase agreement with Boulevard Holdings Inc., Puerto Azul Land Inc., Ternate Development Corp., and Monte Sol Development Corp. to redevelop 279 hectares of land into an integrated resort complex.

Panlilio said they also have plans to put up a farmers market in Puerto Azul Gateway, which she hopes to be completed by the end of 2025.