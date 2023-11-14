Miss Universe announces selection committee for finals

EL SALVADOR -- The 72nd Miss Universe has announced the selection committee for the pageant's finals on November 18 (November 19 in Manila).



Among them is Filipino-American Dr. Connie Mariano, the first female director of the White House Medical Unit. She is also the first Filipino-American in U.S. history to become a Navy rear admiral.



“We are honored to have such brilliant committee members this year. Each of them brings a unique perspective to the challenging and intricate process of choosing just one special delegate to wear the crown as our 2023 global ambassador for social change and women’s empowerment,” Paula Shugart, president of the Miss Universe Organization and the program’s executive producer, said.



Meanwhile, Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee and Miss Universe Thailand Anntonia Porsild had a special meet-and-greet sessionwith some fans.



Special meet with some fans popular candidates Michelle Dee and Miss Universe Thailand Antonia Porxlid





Dee and other candidates also graced the launching of the Miss Universe skincare line.

Michelle Dee in Mark Bumgarner and candidates at Beauty Day with Miss 0

Launching of Miss Universe Skin Care Line with Miss O and Candidates