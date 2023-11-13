Food shorts: Holiday drinks, Monkey Mixer Van, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

COLD STORAGE LAUNCHES LOKAL LINE

Cold Storage recently unveiled Lokal, a new line featuring locally sourced seafood such as bangus, tilapia, blue marlin, tanigue, galunggong, dalagang bukid, hasa-hasa, talakitok, and bisugo.

It also features pompano, white shrimp, locally grown Chinese scallops, crablets, lapu-lapu, tuna belly, and tuna panga.

The products are sourced from Cold Storage's buying stations in Bacolod and Cebu. During the launch event for Lokal, chef Myke "Tatung" Sarthou prepared his grandmother's recipe for ginataang pompano using the new products.

JOLLIBEE'S CHICKENJOY CHRISTMAS PERFECT PAIRS

Jollibee has launched its Chickenjoy Christmas Perfect Pairs promo, which is available nationwide until November 30.

The new deal pairs one-piece Chickenjoy with their side of choice. Pair A options include regular fries, extra rice, Coke Float, or Peach Mango Pie for P109; while Pair B choices include Choco Banana Pie or Cookie Caramel Sundae for P125.

Chickenjoy Christmas Perfect Pairs can be ordered for dine-in, takeout, drive-thru, or delivery.

KFC'S EXTREME SPICY FEST

Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo stars in KFC Philippines' latest ad for its Extreme Spicy Fest menu.

Now available at KFC stores nationwide, it includes the Extreme Hot & Crispy Chicken, Extreme Zinger, Extreme Hotshots, and Extreme Spicy Fries.

The fast food chain said this is its spiciest set of products released in the country.

MCDONALD'S BIGGER CHICKEN MCDO

McDonald's is now offering an upgraded Chicken McDo, with better cuts and bigger sizes.

The fast food chain has also introduced a new breading procedure that results in crispier and flakier chicken skin.

McDonald's Philippines has partnered with ace comedian Vice Ganda to launch its new and improved Chicken McDo, which is available in branches nationwide.

MONKEY MIXER VAN

Malt whisky brand Monkey Shoulder is spreading Christmas cheer with its pop-up bar in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig as well as its Monkey Mixer Van.

The van gives passengers a bar crawl across Metro Manila, with a Monkey Shoulder cocktail awaiting them at each stop. They can also groove to the beats of their favorite tunes while on the road, and enjoy snacks while sipping on cocktails.

Those who purchase one bottle of Monkey Shoulder from participating bars will get the chance to win two tickets to the Monkey Mixer Van, or buy two bottles from participating e-commerce partners Boozeshop, Boozy, Flasked, or Soju Express.

Participants must be of legal drinking age, and each adventure includes stops at three bars in the area.

Meanwhile, the Monkey Shoulder Mixing Tree and Pop-Up Bar in BGC is open until the end of the year to offer different concoctions.

SEATTLE'S BEST HOLIDAY DRINKS

Seattle's Best Coffee is offering the Premium Festive Javakula Collection just in time for the Christmas season.

Available in all Seattle’s Best Coffee stores nationwide, the holiday collection includes the Chocolate Lush Javakula made with Reese’s, the Cinnamon Dolce Javakula, and the French Vanilla Javakula.



First introduced in 2021, the Chocolate Lush Javakula made with Reese’s is an espresso-based iced blended beverage with Reese’s peanut butter chocolate, chocolate whipped cream, and Reese’s peanut butter cup chunks.

The Cinnamon Dolce Javakula has rich cinnamon flavor blended with espresso, caramel, and dark chocolate sauce on top of chocolate whipped cream.

Meanwhile, the French Vanilla Javakula combines French vanilla, espresso, and white chocolate.

The Premium Festive Javaula Collection is available for dine-in, take-out, pick-up, and delivery.

TGI FRIDAYS CHRISTMAS PARTY PACKAGES

TGI Fridays has launched Christmas party packages for a minimum of 30 persons, each including a side Caesar Salad and refillable iced tea.

These include the Classic Party Package (P700/person) comprised of Cajun Chicken & Shrimp Pasta, Mac & Cheese Bites, Chicken Fingers, Grilled BBQ

Chicken with Rice, and Brownie; Signature Party Package (P800/person) with Tomato Arugula Pasta, Fridays Mozzarella, Chicken Fingers, Fridays Pork Liempo with Garlic Rice, and Brownie; and the Ultimate Party Package (P900/person) with Scallop Scampi Pasta, Fridays Mozzarella Fried Cobbler, BBQ Riblets with Rice, and Brownie.

Aside from Christmas party packages, TGI Fridays also has Holiday Platters that can be shared by four persons. These include the Appetizer Platter (P1,495) that includes Fridays Chili Ball Park Nachos, Chicken Quesadilla, Half Pound Buffalo Wings, BBQ Boneless Bites, and Onion Rings; Chicken Madness Platter (P1,650) with Half Pound Buffalo Wings, Crispy Fried Chicken, BBQ Chicken, BBQ Boneless Bites, Mashed Potatoes, Coleslaw, Butter Corn, and Seasoned Fries; and the Signature Platter (P3,150) comprised of Baby Back Ribs, Boneless Grilled Chicken, Onion Rings, Mac & Cheese, Buttered Corn, and Mashed Potatoes.