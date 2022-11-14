Purses, paintings made by inmates on sale in QC bazaar

Several persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) around Metro Manila have been producing quality artworks like paintings, handwoven bags, purse, lanterns and other household items.

‘Artworks of Love’



Persons deprived of liberty showcase their artworks and handicrafts in a bazaar in Quezon City.



Paintings, handwoven bags, soaps, curtains, pillows, stuffed toys and Christmas decors are on sale. Part of the proceeds will be given to PDL’s families. pic.twitter.com/xcdDvD9mdk — Reiniel Pawid (@PawidReiniel) November 14, 2022

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) showcased these PDL-made products in a bazaar in Quezon City this Monday.

Gilda Yabo, one of the customers, found a handwoven red purse that is below P100.

Purses and wallets were made by the lady inmates.

Some items have personalized designs.

"Mukhang matibay at maswerte. Pula talaga hinahanap kong wallet kasi 'yung aking (lumang) wallet ang pangit lumambot," she added.

Another buyer Reyna Bello ordered different Christmas-designed curtains sewn by male inmates.

"Sa bahay ang mga ito, accent ngayong Pasko. Ito pang-a-accent ko sa bintana," Bello added.

Other items on sale include liquid detergents, dishwashing liquids, fabric conditioners, pillows, lamps and stuffed toys.

According to Senior Jail Officer 3 Mona Liza Marzan of BJMP-NCR Welfare and Development Division, part of the sales will be given to the skilled PDLs.

Some proceeds will also be allotted to BJMP activities and programs.

"'Yung po sa kanilang nakukuhang income may napupunta po sa skilled PDLs, 'yung sa mga gumagawa nito. 'Yung profit po para sa kanila at kanilang pamilya," Marzan added.

"Kung kailangan po nila magpadala sa kanilang pamilya, bibigyan po 'yun ng cash magpapaalam lang sa personnel sa kanya-kanyang jail," she furthered.

Based on BJMP records, a total of 31,452 PDLs are inside their correctional facility in the National Capital Region.

Meanwhile, BJMP will also join another holiday bazaar in Quezon Memorial Circle on Saturday, November 19.