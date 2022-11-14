Elisse Joson launches her own beauty business

MANILA -- Elisse Joson has a new business that offers at-home beauty services.

The actress said she started Lunch Break Beauty because she has always believed in the importance of personal care.

She added that it took "months and months of conceptualizing, training, and trial and error" for her to launch her newest venture.

"I've always been the type of gal who invested on personal care, may it be for wellness, spiritual, or beauty. Each one leads to growth and how I present and connect to others," Joson said.

"So, taking a break is something I want to prioritize! And having it conveniently in my own personal space is a major plus," she added.

Lunch Break Beauty currently offers services such as lash extension, manicure, and pedicure in Metro Manila. Customers can book through the brand's Instagram page.

Before Lunch Break Beauty, Joson launched the jewelry brand Felizia with her boyfriend McCoy de Leon in 2021.

Related video: