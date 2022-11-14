After New York, Pia Wurtzbach to join London Marathon

Pia Wurtzbach is set to conquer another marathon.

The Miss Universe 2015 titleholder made the announcement over the weekend, saying she is set to join the London Marathon on April 23 next year.

"So I guess the question now is, 'Ano na ngayon? What now? Like you got it already, you finished it.' Well, I'm just gonna work on getting faster and stronger. And London is waiting," she said in an Instagram post.

The reel also showed moments from Wurtzbach's training for the New York City Marathon, which she finished earlier this month.

The former beauty queen went on to share how running has changed her life.

"Discovering the world of running has opened my eyes to a new and bigger world where I met new people, and it felt so good to be exposed to that. You need that: to expand your world 'cause you can’t get stuck in your own bubble and comfort zone," she said in the caption.

"In this marathon, I was with completely different people that had one common goal: to finish strong. I rediscovered a life that is much more than the four corners of a studio, the title you win from a pageant, or the number of likes on a post. Outside, real life is waiting for you and you just need to step out and take the first step. Totoo 'yun," she added.

It was back in July when Wurtzbach revealed that she is joining her first marathon.

She has been using her social media platform to inspire people to try running as a way to stay strong and fit, among her other advocacies.

