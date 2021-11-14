Catriona Gray Academy starts accepting applications anew

MANILA – The Catriona Gray Academy is accepting new applicants all over the world anew.

This was announced by Gray herself on her personal Instagram page on Saturday.

“Hey Queens and Kings! I'm sooo excited to announce the resuming of my course: "The Catriona Gray Academy" as we open up to all new applicants in the Philippines and around the world,” she said.

Gray said she cannot wait to meet all her students, and she is proud to see “the sense of community my existing students have created, supporting each other and encouraging each other as they navigate their individual paths to success.”

“I can’t wait to meet you and share my learnings with all of you,” she added.

Cornerstone Entertainment, which manages Gray’s career, and the online learning platform NAS Academy agreed to stop accepting new applications for the Catriona Gray Academy back in August “until the issue of “Whang-Od” has been fully resolved.”

Nas Academy, through Jacqueline Lim, who is head of Nas Academy Philippines, last month reached out to Whang-Od, in behalf of Nuseir Yassein, the founder of the company.

Lim visited Whang-Od in Kalinga for a "customary reconciliation process" with the aid of the National Commission of Indigenous Peoples (NCIP).

During the visit to Kalinga, the learning platform said its deal with Whang-Od is null and void, "respecting the wishes of the tattoo artist's Butbut tribe."

"Nas Academy is grateful to Apo Whang-Od and the Butbut tribe for accepting its humble efforts of reconciliation," it said.

Gray is one of the personalities who has a course on the NAS Academy called "How to be a Queen."

In "How to be a Queen," Gray will teach participants how to build their self-confidence, deal with anxiety and self-doubt, prepare for major presentations, and handle criticism and rejection with poise.

RELATED VIDEO