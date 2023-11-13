Miss Grand Philippines 2021 Samantha Panlilio (left) and Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee. Instagram: @samanthapanlilio_, michelledee

Miss Grand Philippines 2021 Samantha Panlilio believes that Michelle Dee has what it takes to win the country's fifth Miss Universe crown.

The beauty queen-entrepreneur is off to El Salvador to watch one of her best friends compete in this year's Miss Universe pageant. The coronation night will be held on November 18 (morning of November 19 in the Philippines).

The Philippines currently has four Miss Universe titleholders: Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

"I think she's gonna win it, honestly," she told ABS-CBN News. "I had the pleasure of being with her during her preparations and I think that she's more than prepared to get that fifth crown."

"I know that she has a lot more pasabogs, as we call it, for the prelims and other competitions," she added.

After representing the Philippines in the Miss Grand International 2021 pageant, Panlilio joined this year's Miss Universe Philippines, which was won by Dee.

She shared her thoughts about the recent changes in the Miss Universe Organization, particularly the removal of age limits for candidates: "At first I was shocked because I thought that they would put an age limit to at least 50 or 35, right? That's how other international pageants did it, like Supranational."

"I do think that it's definitely a different ballgame now, but I do admire the aspect of inclusivity, especially that they let mothers and married women also join, besides the age limit," she continued. "It's going to be an interesting year next year, to see the pool of candidates."

When asked if she is open to the idea of aiming for the Miss Universe crown one more time, she replied: "Right now, I feel that I am currently on track to focusing on my businesses... But then again, there's no age limit [so] I don't feel pressured."

"More than just a decision, you have to feel that it's the right time to join," she stressed. "So I'm still trying to figure that out, but I'm not closing my doors, of course. I mean, I love the pageantry industry. It has supported me for the last three years, and it's a great community."

At 27 years old, Panlilio is busy leading her family's businesses, as well as her own.

She is the chief operations officer for Puerto Azul Land Inc., oversees the Fridays resorts in Boracay and Puerto Galera, and is the owner of a photography studio called Pak! Studios.