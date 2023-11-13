A scene from Masinloc, Zambales featured in the "Not One Inch" exhibit. Photo by Joan Bondoc

MANILA -- A non-profit organization has opened an exhibit that aims to showcase the different aspects of the West Philippine Sea issue in one venue.

"Not One Inch: Our Seas, Our Hope" by the volunteer-run Pinoy Aksyon runs until November 23 (except November 19) at the Robinsons Galleria Activity Center in Quezon City.

Launched on Monday, November 13, it features photos, videos, and other narratives of the fisherfolk of the coastal community of Masinloc, Zambales, one of the communities benefiting from the waters of the West Philippine Sea.

The exhibit also includes a timeline that explains the history of the West Philippine Sea from pre-colonial times to the present, a "tunnel," and more.

"Not One Inch" also emphasizes the rich marine ecosystems in the West Philippine Sea with documentation from the University of the Philippines Marine Science Institute, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

The Philippines continues to suffer harassment in the West Philippine Sea despite the landmark 2016 ruling of the International Permanent Court of Arbitration that declared China's maritime claims to be devoid of legal basis.