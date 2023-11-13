Handout

MANILA -- The internationally acclaimed new production of "Miss Saigon" has extended its Manila run in 2024 due to "incredible demand" for tickets.

GMG Productions announced Monday that Cameron Mackintosh's new production of Boublil & Schönberg's "Miss Saigon" will run until May 5.

It was originally set to close on April 21.

"The passion of the Manila audience is the driving force behind this, and we're thrilled to offer more people the chance to experience this classic production," GMG Productions CEO Carlos Candal said in a statement.

The new production of "Miss Saigon" is directed by Laurence Connor, with musical staging by Bob Avian and additional choreography by Geoffrey Garratt.

It had just completed its run at Sydney Opera House in Australia, with limited seasons in Melbourne and Adelaide before landing in Manila in March next year.

The new show dates at The Theatre at Solaire in Parañaque are now available on TicketWorld.