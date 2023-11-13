Michelle Dee wraps up preliminary rehearsals for Miss Universe 2023

SAN SALVADOR — Philippines' bet Michelle Dee has wrapped up rehearsals for the preliminary competition of Miss Universe 2023.

Dee has been a stand-out in the elegant and confident way she carried herself.

"That’s a product of a lot of training and dedication of course I've got two wonderful mentors making sure I have a polished walk," Dee said.

"Very excited. We just wrapped up preliminary rehearsal so I'm sure you’ll all enjoy. What you witnessed was choreography for prelim. We have to keep it a bit secret for the finals," she added.



One of the girls that Dee has formed a close bond with in El Salvador is Miss Universe Thailand Anntonia Porsild, who is also one of the pageant frontrunners.

Much like Dee, the Thai-Danish beauty also went through strenuous preparation in the hopes of bringing home the Miss Universe crown.

"It's nice to have people see me as a frontrunner and they see the potential but I usually try to focus on myself and not what other people are saying," said Porsild.

Meanwhile, Miss South Africa Bryoni Govender takes inspiration from former Miss Universe title holders, Demi-Leigh Tebow and Zonzi Tunzi.

Govender is a lawyer by profession who seeks to champion women’s empowerment in her country and around the world.

"I want to educate women and empower women across the universe on their legal rights because when a woman knows whether she can do better for herself and her family," the beauty queen said.

For Miss Universe Colombia Camila Avella, representing her country in this year’s Miss Universe cycle is a dream come true. She is currently a wife and a mother to a two-year-old daughter, who have served as her support system throughout the duration of the pageant.

According to Avella, "being here is the most important I already broke stereotypes. I'm married, I am a mother, so I'm really doing it for them. I'm very happy and grateful for being here and representing my beautiful country, Colombia."

Speaking in Spanish, the Latina beauty queen said her husband supports her and that she supports him in all his endeavors.

In the past days, the candidates also visited the partner charities of the Miss Universe Organization -- Smile Train, and Best Buddies.



Dee was more than happy for the opportunity to carry out her main advocacy of autism acceptance, and inclusivity in the workplace.



The Miss Universe 2023 finale will be held on November 19 (Manila time,) and will be aired on all ABS-CBN platforms: Kapamilya Channel, Metro Channel, A2Z, and iWantTFC.

