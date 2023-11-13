MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news related to health and fitness.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

ADIZERO CHALLENGE

Adidas' membership program AdiClub is holding a challenge that gives participants a chance to win race kits to upcoming international marathons.

The brand and its running community, Adidas Runners Manila, have partnered with EZ Run Club and Red Light Run Club for the Adizero Challenge.

Up for grabs are slots at races such as the 2024 Seoul Marathon and 2024 Berlin Marathon. Submissions will be accepted until November 29, with more details are available at AdiClub via the Adidas website or app.

AVON'S FUN RUN TO BOOB LOVE

Handout

Avon recently hosted the fundraising event Fun Run to Boob Love at the CCP Complex in Pasay City to celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

People from all walks of life ran and shared in a celebration of every woman's breast care journey. Among those spotted in the starting blocks were Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, actor Enchong Dee, actress Kyline Alcantara, Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee, and Miss Supranational 2023 first runner-up Pauline Amelinckx, among others.

Alongside a 3 km and 5 km run, the event featured a fair dedicated to breast health awareness and education. It raised funds for the Philippine Cancer Society, Avon's longtime partner organization, to help advance knowledge and bring relief to those affected by breast cancer.

EASTWEST'S MAGENTA RACE

EastWest has brought back its Magenta Race in partnership with the Kasuso Foundation.

It aims to pay tribute to breast cancer warriors and survivors, and take a proactive step to spread awareness and promote early detection of the disease.

The race features a mix of walk/run and bike categories, allowing participants of all fitness levels to partake.

HERBALIFE RUN

To help consumers in the Asia Pacific region achieve their health priorities, Herbalife is holding its annual running event until November 30 in Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Herbalife Run is an app-based activity that has welcomed over 54,000 participants across Asia Pacific since 2020, covering 3,220,000 kilometers.

It aims to raise funds for Herbalife Nutrition Foundation, which prioritizes the nutrition of needy children in the region.

MCDONALD'S STRIPES RUN 2023

McDonald's is set to mount its well-loved Stripes Run on December 10 at the SM Mall of Asia Concert Grounds in Pasay.

Now on its 12th year, the event continues to raise funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities' (RMHC) Read to Learn program, which aims to elevate the literary skills of Grades 1 and 2 public school students.

Stripes Run 2023 has a new 1K Fur Stripes category, allowing pets to participate alongside their fur moms and dads. Other categories include 1K Kiddie Stripes, 3K Stripes, 3K Family Stripes, 5K Stripes, 5K Squad Stripes, and 10K Stripes.

Interested participants may register online, with pickup of race kits in select McDonald's stores from November 13 to December 3. More details are available at McDonald's Philippines' social media pages.