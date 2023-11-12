Charity fashion event for women, children held in Makati

Izzy Lee, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA -- A charity event unveiled a unique blend of fashion and compassion on Sunday at Dusit Thani Manila in Makati.

The event, dubbed "Nature and Fashion with Compassion," is an initiative dedicated to raising awareness and support for women and children, particularly in the fight against human trafficking.

It was held in collaboration with the World Flower Council and the Makati Garden Club, PNP Women and Children Protection Center (PNP WCPC) with Caritas Manila Inc. as the benefactor.



Rev. Fr. Antonio Pascual, Executive Director of Caritas Manila, emphasized the pressing crisis facing the nation, extending beyond disasters and poverty.



"Milyon na ito na naging biktima ang bata at kabataan. Kailangan tayong magtulong tulong sa pagkat ang kanilang kinabukasan ay nawawasak dahil sa sexual exploitation," he said.



PCol. Portia Manalad, Acting Chief of PNP WCPC, expressed their commitment to eliminate crimes against women and children.



"Rest assured our center will cooperate, collaborate and work with you in concerning the welfare and best interest of the women and children," Manalad affirmed.



The event's spotlight was a fashion show that showcased the talents of Filipino and international floral designers from Singapore, Japan, and Vietnam.



One unique feature of the event was the availability of all the flower table centerpieces for sale.



In addition to the flower sales, a silent auction featured a variety of items, like a bag, necklace, tableware, and a sculpture, giving attendees the opportunity to contribute to the cause in different ways.



The proceeds from the event will be utilized to support Caritas Manila's Restorative Justice Ministry program.



"Binibigyan sila ng bagong buhay, pinag-aaral, yung mga malnourished ay ginagawang malusog at yung mga di nakakapag aral binibigyan natin ng scholarship ay yung mga magulang naman ay binibigyan natin ng livelihood o kaya trabaho," he said.