MANILA – Due to “organizers' failure,” Miss Planet International 2022 will not push through on November 19 in Uganda.

In a statement released by the pageant on its Facebook page, the organization said it decided to postpone the competition after the Uganda organizers failed to comply with the requirements needed to host the event.

“On behalf of our Miss Planet International Organization we are announcing the postponement of our worldwide competition that would be held in Uganda on November 19th, 2022,” it stated.

They also revealed that it will now be held in January 2023 in Cambodia.

“Miss Planet International 2022 moves forward and it will be held in the Kingdom of Cambodia in January 2023. We would like to express our sincere apologies for all the inconvenience caused.”

This development came just a couple of days after Philippine representative Herlene Budol withdrew from the competition.

"Due to uncertainties by the organizers, I have decided to withdraw Herlene Hipon Budol from the competition despite numerous attempts to fix some pageants debacles. It seems like the Ugandan Government has no initiative to intervene," Budol’s manager Wilbert Tolentino said in a Facebook post.

