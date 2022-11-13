How BTS' Jimin inspired fan group to raise P100-K for charity

Typical fans usually support their idols by singing their songs, watching their shows and collecting their pictures.

But a BTS fan group called The Lachimolaloves, a Park Jimin stan group, was inspired to take their fangirling to the next level by celebrating Jimin’s birthday by helping others who are in need.

“We started with nothing kasi nagfa-fangirl lang naman kami. It all started with liking BTS, loving BTS, loving all 7 members but having a special love for Jimin. So when we decided to do something for his birthday, his birthday is October 13 we said ‘Okay let’s do something fun as a group’. So we had get-togethers. But to make it more fulfilling, we partnered with THP,” Atty. Yen Chan, Overall Head of The Lachimolaloves Group.

THP- or The Heart at Play Foundation provides free Dance Movement Therapy sessions for marginalized students with special needs and developmental disabilities.

By selling merchandise, the fan group was able to raise P100,000 to fund over 200 dance therapy sessions, where each session hosts 50 students.

The funds were formally turned over to the Heart at Play Foundation, coupled with a dance movement therapy session involving dozens of students.

According to Patricia Rivera, cofounder of The Heart at Play foundation, dance therapy helps teach students with special needs to cope in the real world.

“The way we teach these dance therapy steps is not a simple 'follow the leader pattern'. We employ special education, psychological principles, in that way we have science and art. Marami sa mga myembro medyo malubha ang kondisyon… they require higher levels of support needs. Yung iba behaviorally challenged.. simply because their body and brain is unable to cope with the environment. So what does dance do? We address these challenges. We train the brain to memorize, build focus…(improve) motor skills, nagkakaroon sila ng kumpiyansa,” Rivera said.

The fan group explained- they have chosen to donate for dance therapy sessions because they attribute it to Jimin’s dance background: his contemporary dance education, his performance with BTS and his altruistic nature, having donated millions for good causes.

“For those not into K-Pop, K-Drama. For them fangirling is just gushing over your idol. Little did we know that fangirling can turn into something more meaningful pala. I guess that’s one of the things that inspired us to become like this. Because the members really serves as an inspiration to all the armies. They really spread so much inspiration for everyone, it is all about loving yourself, accepting yourself,” Suzanne Cruz, Head of Events of The Lachimolaloves Group said.

Cruz, Rivera and Chan are all professionals in their chosen field. But as fans, they each sent a message to their idol.

“Jimin if you are watching this, we love you so much. And we hope that we were able to make a difference.. we get our inspiration from you and the rest of the BTS. And we hope that you get to hear of this effort. This is all because of our love for you,” Cruz said.

“I hope he comes to visit the Philippines, that’s one of things we dream of as an army,” Chan said.

“Hi Jimin, if you ever see this, I want to say thank you for bringing this wonderful community into our lives. As a fellow artist and a performer, nakakataba ng puso and nakaka inspire to encounter your love even through your followers,” Rivera said.