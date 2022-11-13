Araneta City lights up its giant Belen. Handout

MANILA – Two weeks after lighting its 100-foot Christmas tree, the Araneta City continues to hype up this year's Christmas celebration as it also turned the lights on for its giant Belen Friday.

Located between Farmers Market and Farmers Garden, Araneta City officially lighted and opened to the public its life-size Belen -- a classic Christmas image that depicts the Nativity of Jesus Christ.

The Belen lighting ceremony, alongside the giant Christmas tree, is a tradition staple in Araneta City since 1991.

The event was attended by Rev. Father Ronnie Santos who led the Holy Mass. Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, other LGU officials, and Araneta City executives also part in the lighting ceremony.

"As we launch a Christmas celebration like no other in Araneta City, we want to commemorate the true meaning of the holidays. Our giant Belen serves as a reminder of why we have Christmas, and helps us reflect on what truly matters this season," Marjorie Go, AVP for Marketing of Araneta City, said.

The Belen lighting is among the much-awaited annual Christmas traditions in Araneta City. Other upcoming activities include the return of two classic attractions in the “City of Firsts” -- the Christmas on Display and the Fiesta Carnival.

Last month, Araneta launched its Christmas festivity titled “Christmas Like No Other” through the traditional lighting of the giant Christmas tree.



