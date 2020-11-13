Rabiya Mateo all set for Miss Universe PH homecoming in Iloilo

MANILA -- Rabiya Mateo is ready for her homecoming in Iloilo as the newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines.

"Mapuli na ako Iloilo (I'm going back to Iloilo)," she said in an Instagram post on Friday morning as she expressed her excitement to return home.

Mateo used the hashtag #PaintIloiloRed, echoing Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas' call for residents to wear the hue during the homecoming festivities.

It can be recalled that Mateo wore a ruby red gown when she was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2020 in Baguio last October.

In another post on Instagram Stories on Friday, Mateo shared a photo of her crown and sash, with the text: "Good morning, Iloilo! Good morning, Universe!"

Screenshot from @rabiyamateo on Instagram Stories

Aside from her motorcade, Mateo is also set to take part at a lighting ceremony at Southpoint, SM City Iloilo at 5 p.m., according to her beauty camp Aces and Queens.